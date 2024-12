Barca pro reveals: “Were shocked by Flick”

The Spanish top club was completely turned on its head by Flick. Flick set new accents, especially in defense. A major challenge for goalkeeper Iñaki Peña and Co, as he now explained. "When the coach came in, he had the clear idea in the first training sessions that Barça had always had the idea of defending in the opponent's half," he said at the press conference for the Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund. "We were shocked by this exaggerated idea he had - and we had to make changes to the entire defense," revealed Peña, who had taken over in the box following the injury to regular keeper Marc-André ter Stegen.