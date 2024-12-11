"Disproportionate"
City government increases fees for Graz stallholders
Graz must save money. This is to be achieved with a new budget plan, which is to be adopted on Thursday and, among other things, will ask sausage and chestnut vendors to pay. The opposition parties are hailing criticism - the operators themselves think they can cope with the increase.
Graz kiosks and stalls will pay exactly 34.45 euros per month and square meter in "Zone A" from 2025 anyway. However, it looks like another ten percent will be added to this: the double budget, which will be approved on Thursday, provides for an increase to 37.90 euros. In addition to inflation and the introduction of disposable deposits, this is another burden that sausage vendors and the like will have to shoulder.
"If you look at the total sum of rent, electricity and so on, everything will of course become more expensive," says Alexander Jodl. His traditional store on Graz's main square has been around since 1962 - Jodl himself has been running it for 30 years and is now something of an unofficial spokesperson for the stallholders. "But you have to put it into perspective," he says, "the fact that the electricity price cap expires at the end of the year is a bigger problem."
He currently pays a good 1,000 euros per month for his 36 square meter pitch - "but I can be open seven days a week for that". August Krivec from Graz-Standl, a few meters away, has a similar view: "You have to look at the big picture." However, this is precisely where the Grazer Volkspartie comes in: "It's a matter of principle. The increase comes at the wrong time. What businesses need at the moment is economic development and not additional burdens," says City Councillor for Economic Affairs Günter Riegler.
"The price spiral will continue"
The ten percent increase in "usage fees for the use of public property" also affects restaurants, shop windows, poster stands, bus stands and flea markets. The Neos party's criticism is even harsher: "Instead of implementing real structural reforms, the price spiral is being tightened further. The introduction of the new deposit system next year will bring enough changes for vendors and restaurants. Asking them to pay now is completely disproportionate," says parliamentary group chairman Philipp Pointner.
The new regulation requiring vendors to take back plastic bottles is actually still causing some operators to ponder: "We may switch completely to glass bottles next year," says Jürgen Katter-Wolf from the Steira-Box on Jakominiplatz. He continues: "The ten percent rent increase is not too bad for our twelve square meters. We might just adjust the prices accordingly."
