City government increases fees for Graz stallholders

"If you look at the total sum of rent, electricity and so on, everything will of course become more expensive," says Alexander Jodl. His traditional store on Graz's main square has been around since 1962 - Jodl himself has been running it for 30 years and is now something of an unofficial spokesperson for the stallholders. "But you have to put it into perspective," he says, "the fact that the electricity price cap expires at the end of the year is a bigger problem."