Syrians: Karner wants to promote voluntary return

The Freedom Party was relatively restrained compared to the past few days. MP Gernot Darmann wondered what the ÖVP interior ministers would have done in recent years if deportation lists were only now being drawn up. Security spokesman Hannes Amesbauer was concerned about the Syrian rallies in Vienna - specifically that they were so well organized that 30,000 Syrians could be "rounded up". On the other hand, "peaceful demonstrations" were being banned, he said, referring to a corresponding decision by the police at a rally for FPÖ government participation.