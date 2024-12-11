Deportations possible
Syrians: Karner wants to promote voluntary return
The changed balance of power in Syria dominated the National Council's "Aktuelle Stunde" on Wednesday. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) spoke out in favor of an "orderly and gradual" return of Syrians to their home country.
Initially, he wants to promote voluntary return and organize flights for this purpose. At the same time, he instructed his department to draw up a "forced return and deportation list".
Deportations should indeed take place
The Minister of the Interior did not specify a time frame. Deportations should take place "when it is possible after this confusing time". Karner is primarily thinking of offenders and those who are not prepared to integrate and work. For him, it is about an "orderly deportation and repatriation program". This does not mean "immediate mass deportations", as the FPÖ wants, nor simply watching and waiting.
The Freedom Party was relatively restrained compared to the past few days. MP Gernot Darmann wondered what the ÖVP interior ministers would have done in recent years if deportation lists were only now being drawn up. Security spokesman Hannes Amesbauer was concerned about the Syrian rallies in Vienna - specifically that they were so well organized that 30,000 Syrians could be "rounded up". On the other hand, "peaceful demonstrations" were being banned, he said, referring to a corresponding decision by the police at a rally for FPÖ government participation.
SPÖ in favor of a "considered approach"
SPÖ deputy leader Philip Kucher spoke out in favor of a cautious approach. First of all, we need to wait and see what actually happens on the ground. In any case, Europe should help to ensure that a safe return is possible in the medium term. Slogans, staging and "political blah-blah" would not get Austria one millimeter further.
On behalf of the NEOS, MEP Yannick Shetty said that those who were no longer entitled to protection should be repatriated. The question was how and when. Turning to the FPÖ, he emphasized that their friend Vladimir Putin had deliberately helped to trigger refugee movements in Syria. The Freedom Party had in turn made political capital from this.
Green MEP Agnes Prammer recalled the precarious situation in Syria, as the Assad regime had been overthrown by Islamist extremists. Now it is important to support those pro-democracy forces in all countries that want to return home and rebuild Syria. In any case, it is necessary to create a security situation that does not lead to further escalation.
