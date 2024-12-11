Over 20 businesses involved
East Tyroleans focus on sustainable breakfast
The tenth edition of the flagship project promotes regionality and quality. At "Osttirol Frühstück", guests will only be served local specialties. This should have a special effect.
Whether eggs, bread or other local delicacies: Many tourism businesses in the district of Lienz rely on regional producers and the corresponding quality of these foods.
Ten years ago, numerous hospitality businesses, the Lienz Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture and the East Tyrol Tourism Association joined forces to serve these specialties at the breakfast table. There are now more than 20 excellent participants who offer the "Osttirol Breakfast" and want to ensure that their guests have a powerful and healthy start to the day.
Our aim is to sustainably promote the regional production of food and thus preserve a piece of East Tyrol's living space in the long term.
Johann Kollreider, Bezirksstellenleiter der Wirtschaftskammer
Products originating in East Tyrol are in demand
This project has now been renewed, as Johann Kollreider, district office manager of the Chamber of Commerce, explains: "In the fall, we met with businesses and producers again. Our aim is to sustainably promote the regional production of food and thus preserve a piece of East Tyrol's living space in the long term."
The aim is to bring the specialties of local taste, which have their origins in East Tyrol, to the table. The range comprises eight product categories, the origin of which is verified by internal documentation and labeling. The businesses are free to produce the products themselves or purchase them from agricultural producers or local retailers.
In addition to accommodation establishments, pure catering businesses can also take part in the project. The prerequisite is compliance with or fulfillment of the required quality criteria. A list of all participating businesses can be found here.
