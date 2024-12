Bim drivers are not the place to go for grumbling

Vienna's public transport system ensures that up to two million passengers get from A to B in the capital every day. With over 1198 kilometers, it is not only the dense route network that is unbeatable. Vienna has a total of 83 kilometers of subway and 885 kilometers of bus routes. And the streetcar network is the sixth largest in the world with an operating length of 171 kilometers. In addition, since 2014, all annual pass holders can experience the city for one euro per day.