Lübeck: Advent in the city of marzipan

From harbor glow to arts and crafts

The harbor glow on the waters of the Untertrave attracts visitors with mulled wine, fish sandwiches and coastal focaccia in a unique setting. Between beach chairs and wooden barrels, you can enjoy punch with or without a shot - from Estonia, for example - at the maritime Christmas market in the old seafaring quarter of the Old Town island, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Or you can look out over the beautifully illuminated city from the Ferris wheel.