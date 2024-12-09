Vorteilswelt
Altach column

No one can shirk their responsibility now

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 18:19

In his column, "Krone Vorarlberg" Altach expert Elred Faisst openly discusses the current state of the Vorarlberg Bundesliga club, which is bottom of the table this winter. And why it is now high time to finally put away the money-saving pencil.

Twelfth in the table with just ten points. That's the sad result for SCR Altach at the end of the 2024 autumn season - an autumn in which almost nothing worked. An autumn in which a change of coach led to a total collapse instead of success. All the assurances that the team was on the right track didn't help. Two points from seven games, which Fabio Ingolitsch took with Altach, are subterraneanly bad.

A comparison of the coaches' records. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/GEPA, Stock Adobe)
A comparison of the coaches' records.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/GEPA, Stock Adobe)

Under predecessor Joachim Standfest, the Rheindörfler picked up eight points in nine games. Not particularly good either, but still significantly better than after his forced departure. Altach started looking into the causes some time ago and can be summed up in a nutshell. The Rheindörfler have not managed to achieve continuity in this strategically important position following the departure of Georg Zellhofer as sporting director (2019). Möckel, Grabherr and Festetics only "survived" for a few months. Kirchler also seems to have been counted out after this season's failures.

Iron will of the Executive Board to save money
But what is even more serious: Ingolitsch is already the seventh coach since 2019 after Pastoor, Canadi, Magnin, Klose, Schmidt and Standfest. It is easy to understand why the constant changes have prevented continuity. Added to this is the club board's iron will to save money. As a result, some (very) good players have already slipped through the Rheindörfler's fingers.

This is exactly where we need to start now: At least three or four players who can help the team right away must be brought in during the winter. The savings pencil must be put aside, otherwise there is a risk of falling into the 2nd division. And there is one thing that the Altach managers must remember. The position in the table is the sum of the work done throughout the club. There is not a single department that can shirk this responsibility and point the finger at other departments.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elred Faisst
Elred Faisst
Folgen Sie uns auf