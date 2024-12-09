No one can shirk their responsibility now

This is exactly where we need to start now: At least three or four players who can help the team right away must be brought in during the winter. The savings pencil must be put aside, otherwise there is a risk of falling into the 2nd division. And there is one thing that the Altach managers must remember. The position in the table is the sum of the work done throughout the club. There is not a single department that can shirk this responsibility and point the finger at other departments.