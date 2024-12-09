Criticism of the Brit
Rosberg on Hamilton: “That was uncalled for!”
Hamilton's era at Mercedes came to an end at the weekend in Abu Dhabi after twelve years, 246 Grand Prix, 84 victories and six joint drivers' world championship titles. However, his former team-mate Nico Rosberg criticized the fact that Hamilton came to the track on race day with a red outfit. "That was inappropriate," said the 2016 world champion.
Hamilton will switch from Mercedes to Ferrari next season as the most successful driver in Formula 1 history - his 105 Grand Prix victories and 104 pole positions are unrivaled to date. "He will give us a good boost," said team boss Fred Vasseur in the paddock in Abu Dhabi. "He certainly sees some things differently than we do - after his 18 years in Formula 1 and with the successes he has achieved. Such a perspective is important for our development."
Hamilton's big goal is to win his eighth world championship title, which he was no longer able to achieve at Mercedes. With seven world championships won, he is still on a par with Michael Schumacher. At Ferrari, he replaces Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who is moving to Williams.
Hamilton in a red outfit on race day
In the last race, Hamilton made up ground from 18th on the grid to fourth place. On race day, the Briton walked around the paddock in a red outfit. This caused a stir, including among Nico Rosberg, who was Hamilton's team-mate at Mercedes from 2013 to 2016. "I think that's inappropriate, because silver would have been much more appropriate for this farewell. It was a strange decision. It's a shame. But well, his day and his decision. Lewis was rightly celebrated at Mercedes, that didn't detract from the great relationship. But it's a small point that I find regrettable," said the 2016 world champion.
Rosberg had previously been full of praise for the 39-year-old Brit. "Like Michael Schumacher before him, Lewis has done an outstanding job of keeping his focus and staying motivated all these years," said Rosberg. "Lewis was never worse than sixth in the World Championship in 17 years, that's unique. Plus a private life without scandals - it's phenomenal how he does it all."
One thing is certain: For the die-hard fans - and also for the Formula 1 circus - it will be unusual to see Hamilton in red. He provided a foretaste on Sunday ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.