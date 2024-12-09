Rosberg on Hamilton: “That was uncalled for!”

Hamilton in a red outfit on race day

In the last race, Hamilton made up ground from 18th on the grid to fourth place. On race day, the Briton walked around the paddock in a red outfit. This caused a stir, including among Nico Rosberg, who was Hamilton's team-mate at Mercedes from 2013 to 2016. "I think that's inappropriate, because silver would have been much more appropriate for this farewell. It was a strange decision. It's a shame. But well, his day and his decision. Lewis was rightly celebrated at Mercedes, that didn't detract from the great relationship. But it's a small point that I find regrettable," said the 2016 world champion.