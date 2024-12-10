Moderate increase
This is how much politicians in Vorarlberg earn
In western Austria, politicians' salaries are rising less than planned. According to the law, 4.6 percent would be possible, but the people of Vorarlberg agreed on an increase of between one and 3.27 percent. The top earner is still Governor Markus Wallner, who will soon be earning 20,158 euros gross per month.
The leaders of the Vorarlberg People's Party and the Vorarlberg Freedom Party have agreed on a moderate and moderate increase in politicians' salaries. Adopting the Court of Audit's adjustment factor, which would have resulted in a 4.6 percent increase in salaries, was not an issue for either governing party.
Pay increase
Governor from 19,957.90 to 20,157.48 euros
Provincial governor from 18,340.85 to 18,540.77 euros
Provincial councillors from 17,262.90 to 17,264.06 euros
President of the provincial parliament from 11,873.06 to 12072.53 euros
Vice-Presidents of the provincial parliament from 8692.88 to 8892.82 euros
Members of parliament from 9555.34 to 9755.05 euros
Members of parliament from 6116.57 to 6316.58 euros
The increase will be based on the salary agreement for state and municipal employees, emphasized Veronika Marte and Markus Klien. All in all, this means a gross increase of 200 euros for all state politicians. The provincial governor will earn one percent more. The salary of the provincial governor will rise by 1.09 percent and that of the provincial councillors by 1.16 percent. The president of the provincial parliament will earn 1.68 percent more, the heads of parliamentary clubs 2.09 percent, the vice presidents of the provincial parliament 2.3 percent and the members of the provincial parliament 3.27 percent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.