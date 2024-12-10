Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Moderate increase

This is how much politicians in Vorarlberg earn

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 05:55

In western Austria, politicians' salaries are rising less than planned. According to the law, 4.6 percent would be possible, but the people of Vorarlberg agreed on an increase of between one and 3.27 percent. The top earner is still Governor Markus Wallner, who will soon be earning 20,158 euros gross per month.  

0 Kommentare

The leaders of the Vorarlberg People's Party and the Vorarlberg Freedom Party have agreed on a moderate and moderate increase in politicians' salaries. Adopting the Court of Audit's adjustment factor, which would have resulted in a 4.6 percent increase in salaries, was not an issue for either governing party.

Pay increase

Governor from 19,957.90 to 20,157.48 euros

Provincial governor from 18,340.85 to 18,540.77 euros

Provincial councillors from 17,262.90 to 17,264.06 euros

President of the provincial parliament from 11,873.06 to 12072.53 euros

Vice-Presidents of the provincial parliament from 8692.88 to 8892.82 euros

Members of parliament from 9555.34 to 9755.05 euros

Members of parliament from 6116.57 to 6316.58 euros

The increase will be based on the salary agreement for state and municipal employees, emphasized Veronika Marte and Markus Klien. All in all, this means a gross increase of 200 euros for all state politicians. The provincial governor will earn one percent more. The salary of the provincial governor will rise by 1.09 percent and that of the provincial councillors by 1.16 percent. The president of the provincial parliament will earn 1.68 percent more, the heads of parliamentary clubs 2.09 percent, the vice presidents of the provincial parliament 2.3 percent and the members of the provincial parliament 3.27 percent.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf