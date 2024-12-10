This is how much politicians in Vorarlberg earn

The increase will be based on the salary agreement for state and municipal employees, emphasized Veronika Marte and Markus Klien. All in all, this means a gross increase of 200 euros for all state politicians. The provincial governor will earn one percent more. The salary of the provincial governor will rise by 1.09 percent and that of the provincial councillors by 1.16 percent. The president of the provincial parliament will earn 1.68 percent more, the heads of parliamentary clubs 2.09 percent, the vice presidents of the provincial parliament 2.3 percent and the members of the provincial parliament 3.27 percent.