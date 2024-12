Unknown perpetrators broke into cars in the city

This is how you can protect yourself:

- If possible, park your vehicle in guarded areas or at least in frequented areas.

- Do not leave any objects visible in the vehicle. A car is not a safe!

- Take valuable items worth protecting with you, such as ID cards, vehicle documents, handbags, laptop bags, photographic equipment, cell phones, navigation devices and similar items.

- Lock your vehicle every time you leave it and check that it is actually locked.

- Check the locks regularly to make sure they are working properly.