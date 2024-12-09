Homeless in Salzburg: “It often happens quickly”

Retirement rooms as the only way out

"For a 40 to 50 square meter apartment in the city, we are looking at 900 euros on the open market," says Gojkic. He often goes through the real estate advertisements for desperate clients. Finding new accommodation is becoming more and more of a challenge. The first resort for homeless people is a room in a boarding house. Around 100 people currently live in such private accommodation in Salzburg. The costs are rising in parallel with the horrendous prices on the free real estate market. As a result, Caritas is helping with projects such as "Mein Zuhaus" in Hübnergasse, where people live and are looked after for up to three years. Gojkic: "They experience important steps back to normality there."