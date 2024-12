Christmas without stress: tips from Dr. Kloimstein

"Krone": Christmas is just around the corner - what's the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the holiday?

Philipp Kloimstein: For me personally, it's a celebration of peace and quiet. A little pause in our often almost lightning-fast lives, in which we try to keep up day after day. At the same time, it is a state of emergency - for whom is it not? Trade must be happy, we are always told, and expectations often rise immeasurably. But what is it really about? Something very beautiful, the birth of a special child.