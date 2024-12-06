Cyber grooming case: eight-year-old abused

The accused pretended to be 19 years old

According to the criminal complaint, the man wrote to the eight-year-old on Snapchat at the end of May and began communicating with her on this platform and later via WhatsApp. The accused pretended to be 19 years old, while the primary school pupil told him her real age. In the course of chatting, the 33-year-old is said to have initially persuaded the child to send him pictures of her private parts. He then allegedly persuaded her to perform sexual acts, with the girl taking photos and videos, which she sent to the alleged 19-year-old at his request.