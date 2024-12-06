Team principal official! New F1 team takes shape

"I am very honored to be appointed Team Principal of this exciting new team and I would like to thank everyone involved for their trust. I believe that Formula 1 is the best team sport in the world and teams are always about people. We are a team that loves racing and has the desire to race, and we have the experience and know-how to do just that. Racing is at the heart of everything we do. That's what I want to see in a team and I really want to be a part of it," said newly appointed Team Principal Lowdon in a statement from the team.