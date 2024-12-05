Is the cult to blame?
Baby lay dead in the yard for a year: parents under investigation
The almost incomprehensible has happened in Croatia: as was revealed at the beginning of the week, two lifeless babies were dug up in front of a house. The parents are in the police's sights. Now more details are known.
Home births, far too little food, no vaccinations and complete isolation from the outside world - that describes in a few words the far too short existence of the two creatures. There is now great horror in the village of Ljubelj Kalnički near Varaždin, where the babies were discovered.
The suspected parents were arrested 500 kilometers from the crime scene. They are accused of burying two of their children on their own property. They are currently in custody.
The third child was taken away from the parents - and thus probably saved from worse: the four-year-old girl is severely malnourished.
The dead babies were born in 2022 and 2023. Both are said to have died at around one year old. One of them is said to have been buried in her own yard for a whole year. The second baby was hidden underground this year. The Croatian police dug up the little body on Tuesday.
Why were the children not vaccinated or registered?
During an hour-long hearing, the parents tried to defend their irresponsibility by claiming that such events were the "work of beasts". However, they do not want to belong to a cult. Nevertheless, the mother (34) and father (38) are said to have emphasized that they live according to the laws of God, which they believe are above human laws.
According to local media, the couple met at the "Messianic Jews" sect and followed its principles. The couple do not want to be held responsible for the death of the little girl. "My client was questioned and answered all the questions, but he has not admitted any guilt for what he is accused of. He has actively defended himself," reported the parents' lawyer.
