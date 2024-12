Zadic’s baby break approaching: a replacement has been chosen

There are no maternity leave regulations for female politicians

During her first maternity leave at the beginning of 2021, Zadić was represented by Green Party leader Werner Kogler. She returned to office after just under two months. There are no real maternity protection and parental leave regulations for female politicians. The provisions of the Maternity Protection Act do not apply to members of government, MPs or mayors, nor are they entitled to maternity leave, as a political mandate is not an employment or service relationship.