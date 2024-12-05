Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tragic death

“Thank you Sami, you will be missed” – Mourning on the Rax

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 16:00

These lines are not easy for us to write, as we are deeply saddened by the sudden death of our comrade Sami. This is how the emotional report by the Reichenau mountain rescue team about their mission on Wednesday begins - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper.

0 Kommentare

The evening before, at around 8.10 pm, the emergency services received a missing person report. Sami B., manager of the Ottohaus hut on the Raxplateau, had not arrived home after working at the hut. A search operation was immediately launched with more than 20 mountain rescuers from the Reichenau branch, including a dog team from the Alpine Police and the drone team from the mountain rescue service and police. "Several teams searched the ascents and descents on the eastern part of the Rax in icy temperatures and darkness," reports the mountain rescue team. At around 3.30 a.m., the search had to be interrupted.

A new attempt was then made in daylight and the search continued with nine search teams.

At around 8.20 a.m. and after 16 hours of work, the sad certainty: Sami B. was found dead below the southern cliffs of the Rax plateau by the mountain rescue team's own friends. "Our comrade had fallen a total of more than 35 meters over rocks and rock-covered snow," says the mountain rescue team, describing the mission.

"We are not just losing a comrade, we are losing a person with a big heart in Sami. Thank you for 15 years of voluntary work, thank you for 20 years of cooperation at the Ottohaus. We will miss you," they say.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf