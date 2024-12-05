“Thank you Sami, you will be missed” – Mourning on the Rax

The evening before, at around 8.10 pm, the emergency services received a missing person report. Sami B., manager of the Ottohaus hut on the Raxplateau, had not arrived home after working at the hut. A search operation was immediately launched with more than 20 mountain rescuers from the Reichenau branch, including a dog team from the Alpine Police and the drone team from the mountain rescue service and police. "Several teams searched the ascents and descents on the eastern part of the Rax in icy temperatures and darkness," reports the mountain rescue team. At around 3.30 a.m., the search had to be interrupted.