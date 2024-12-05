A colorful mix of 159 different countries

In addition to locals, 145,111 people without Austrian citizenship also live in Tirol. The proportion is 18.7 percent. Most of them come from various EU states, followed by Yugoslavian successor states. In total, people from 159 different countries live in Tirol. Most of them, of course, come from Germany (42,701), followed by Turkey (11,644) and Italy (8694). If you look at the bottom of the list, you will also find one citizen each from Panama, Bahrain, Eswatini and North Korea.