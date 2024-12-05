Tyrolean data show
The state of Tyrol presents the Tyrolean demographic data for 2023. The data shows that the population is continuing to grow, but is also getting older.
How many people currently live in Tirol? Which district has seen the most immigration? How many couples went down the aisle? There are answers to these and many other questions. The province of Tyrol presented comprehensive statistics with the publication of "Demographic Data Tyrol 2023".
It shows that the number of people living in Tirol has reached an all-time high. At 775,970 as of January 1, 2024, there were 4666 more than a year ago. Broken down to the individual districts, there was an increase with the exception of Lienz (minus 13). The biggest increase was in the district of Innsbruck-Land with 1380.
A colorful mix of 159 different countries
In addition to locals, 145,111 people without Austrian citizenship also live in Tirol. The proportion is 18.7 percent. Most of them come from various EU states, followed by Yugoslavian successor states. In total, people from 159 different countries live in Tirol. Most of them, of course, come from Germany (42,701), followed by Turkey (11,644) and Italy (8694). If you look at the bottom of the list, you will also find one citizen each from Panama, Bahrain, Eswatini and North Korea.
The increase in population is also due to naturalizations. A total of 913 people were granted Austrian citizenship.
Life expectancy for women at an all-time high
One thing has been clear since 1961: Tyroleans are getting older and older. While over 60 years ago the figure was 67.1 years for men and 73.1 years for women, this figure has risen, especially in the previous year. With a life expectancy of 85.3 years, a record high was reached for women. Men are well behind at 80.9.
Fewer marriages and more divorces than in 2022 were recorded in the previous year. Nevertheless, 4174 couples tied the knot in 2023. There were 1109 divorces.
In 2023, 6766 children also saw the light of day in Tyrol. The most popular first name for boys was Elias. This name was given 86 times. A girl was named Sophia 83 times. On average, Tyrolean women give birth to 1.31 children, which is only slightly below the Austrian figure (1.32).
