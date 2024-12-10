With Gin Mare
Gain Mediterranean moments of pleasure
Mediterranean lifestyle for cold days: Gin Mare brings the taste of the south into your home. Take part in the competition now and win a bottle in exclusive packaging!
Gin Mare transforms bitterly cold winter evenings into Mediterranean moments of pleasure. The premium gin not only impresses with its unique taste, but also with its unusual gift packaging - the elegant iconic white metal lantern. This invites you to spend atmospheric evenings by candlelight while enjoying a glass of Gin Mare Tonic with friends or family. The gin, which was first distilled in the Catalan fishing village of Vilanova, carries the Mediterranean attitude to life in every bottle.
Taste of the Mediterranean
Gin Mare owes its unmistakable aroma to the high-quality ingredients that capture the essence of the Mediterranean. Arbequina olives, rosemary, basil and thyme, combined with a hint of juniper, create the characteristic taste that delights both on its own and as a base for cocktails. In the elaborately designed packaging, the gin is not only a pleasure to drink, but also a stylish gift - perfect for the cold season.
Gin Mare is more than just a drink: it is a tribute to the Mediterranean way of life and a feast for the senses. Whether as a gift idea or for your own enjoyment - a bottle of Gin Mare brings the warmth of the south to every winter night.
Take part and win
Krone.at is giving away a bottle of Gin Mare in the exclusive metal lantern packaging of the Mediterranean gin. Take part now and win the taste of the Mediterranean! Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is December 16, 09:00.
