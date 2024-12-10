Gain Mediterranean moments of pleasure

Taste of the Mediterranean

Gin Mare owes its unmistakable aroma to the high-quality ingredients that capture the essence of the Mediterranean. Arbequina olives, rosemary, basil and thyme, combined with a hint of juniper, create the characteristic taste that delights both on its own and as a base for cocktails. In the elaborately designed packaging, the gin is not only a pleasure to drink, but also a stylish gift - perfect for the cold season.