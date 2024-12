"Taking full responsibility"

Mbappe, who moved to the Spanish capital in the summer, does not seem to have quite arrived at the La Liga champions yet. After missing a penalty in Liverpool last week, he was again unsuccessful. "It was a serious mistake in a game where it came down to small things. I take full responsibility", the striker criticized himself, but wants to look ahead. It was "a difficult moment, but the best time to change the situation and show who I am."