In the Salzburg state parliament
5000 euros in the tavern was the budget agitator
The "Krone" report about the FPÖ mayor of the municipality of Unternberg's visit to a restaurant with his team for 5000 euros also caused a stir during the budget debate in the provincial parliament on Wednesday. There, state politicians discussed all kinds of figures and budget estimates. However, the most heated part of the debate was not about the planned new debt of 487 million euros, but about a figure that is not even in the state budget.
In response to SPÖ party leader Max Maurer's comment that Unternberg should actually be calculating tightly given its past as an equalization municipality, FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek said, referring to the invitation: "Every mayor does that." Maurer's response: "Yes, but not to the Haubenlokal."
There was also some need for discussion when it came to money for politics. Svazek defended the 3.5 percent increase in politicians' salaries, arguing that they had to be paid accordingly in order to get competent politicians. KPÖ-Plus party leader Natalie Hangöbl replied: "The state government is living the trade unionists' dream. They can raise their own salaries. It is also living the dream of pupils that they can assess their own performance."
Disagreement on savings among the state parliamentary parties
There was also a need to talk about cutting party funding by 300,000 euros in the coming year. Only the SPÖ did not vote in favor. They felt they were being treated unfairly. The Reds would be in favor of saving money for parties in principle, but feel that they are not involved enough by the state government. "If that's the level of involvement, then I don't want to be involved any more," said SPÖ party leader Maurer.
However, the state government apparently does not yet have a full overview of the budget. As reported, the number of staff is to be reduced by 100 positions over the next two years. Jobs are also to be cut in the area of the ethics committee and patient representation. However, no member of the government was able to provide information in response to a question from the SPÖ, and the answer will have to be submitted in writing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.