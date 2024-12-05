5000 euros in the tavern was the budget agitator

Disagreement on savings among the state parliamentary parties

There was also a need to talk about cutting party funding by 300,000 euros in the coming year. Only the SPÖ did not vote in favor. They felt they were being treated unfairly. The Reds would be in favor of saving money for parties in principle, but feel that they are not involved enough by the state government. "If that's the level of involvement, then I don't want to be involved any more," said SPÖ party leader Maurer.