New district
Last chance for Erlebnishof Simmering
A new district is to be built in Simmering near the central cemetery. Exactly where a horse farm has stood for more than 50 years. The tenant fears for her natural oasis. A petition will be discussed in committee on Friday.
For more than 50 years, Erlebnishof Simmering has served as a natural oasis in the big city with numerous animals. The area is always accessible to visitors free of charge. Horse therapy for children affected by violence was also offered until 2020. But now the farm is to make way for the huge Weichseltalweg construction project, supporters fear. "Although the current plans indicate that a park is to be built, we don't know whether the adventure farm can be integrated," says tenant Evelyn Wolf.
A petition was therefore started and more than 600 signatures were generated. Various parliamentary groups in the district also issued statements of support. However, the position of planning councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) was different, stating that no more activities were being carried out on site and that the current use was therefore partly not in line with the lease agreement. A similar statement was made by Housing Councillor Kathrin Gaál (SPÖ).
Support from the district
The fact that the area is always open and animals can be observed is apparently not enough. A decision on the further course of the petition will be taken in camera by the committee on Friday. "Our aim is to keep the farm in its existing location," explains Wolf. District leader Thomas Steinhart (SPÖ) is also concerned about this.
