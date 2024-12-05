Last chance for Erlebnishof Simmering

For more than 50 years, Erlebnishof Simmering has served as a natural oasis in the big city with numerous animals. The area is always accessible to visitors free of charge. Horse therapy for children affected by violence was also offered until 2020. But now the farm is to make way for the huge Weichseltalweg construction project, supporters fear. "Although the current plans indicate that a park is to be built, we don't know whether the adventure farm can be integrated," says tenant Evelyn Wolf.