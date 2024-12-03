Long prison sentence for young trafficking boss (21)

Three and a half years in prison

All three confessed during the trial. The 21-year-old also admitted to other trips. Despite his integrity, he was therefore sentenced to three and a half years' unconditional imprisonment - he would have faced up to ten years. The two drivers, who also confessed and had no criminal record, were sentenced to 15 months in prison, three of which were unconditional. They were sentenced to up to five years in prison. All sentences are final.