Admitted further journeys
Long prison sentence for young trafficking boss (21)
Three defendants (21, 43 and 52 years old) had to answer to the Ried Regional Court on Tuesday for transporting a total of more than 60 foreigners through Upper Austria. The youngest was the mastermind, he had distributed wages and determined routes. All three were sentenced to prison.
At least 13 smuggling trips with up to 19 "stowaways" each were proven against the three defendants, who had to answer to lay assessors at Ried Regional Court on Tuesday. The first defendant, a 21-year-old Turk, acted as the mastermind: he had distributed the smugglers' wages and was responsible for finding the routes. During the trial, he also admitted to coordinating other smuggling trips through Upper Austria.
More than 60 people smuggled
The other defendants, a 43-year-old North Macedonian and a 52-year-old Austrian, had driven the vehicles together with previously unknown accomplices. The exact number of people smuggled between March and October 2023 could no longer be determined - at least 60, but probably significantly more. All three belonged to a criminal organization. Other members and leaders of the trafficking ring are still unknown.
Three and a half years in prison
All three confessed during the trial. The 21-year-old also admitted to other trips. Despite his integrity, he was therefore sentenced to three and a half years' unconditional imprisonment - he would have faced up to ten years. The two drivers, who also confessed and had no criminal record, were sentenced to 15 months in prison, three of which were unconditional. They were sentenced to up to five years in prison. All sentences are final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
