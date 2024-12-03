Volkswagen: 100,000 participants in warning strikes

Union demands future for all sites

The collective bargaining round concerns the pay of around 120,000 employees at the Volkswagen AG plants, where a separate company wage agreement applies. In addition, there are more than 10,000 employees at VW Saxony, for whom an alignment with the company pay scale was agreed in 2021. VW is demanding a ten percent pay cut due to the Group's difficult situation. Plant closures and compulsory redundancies are also on the cards. IG Metall wants to prevent this and is instead demanding a future for all locations - without plant closures and compulsory redundancies.