Styrian offers
New Year’s Eve in a monastery: what’s behind the trend
From St. Lamprecht to Seggauberg, the turn of the year can be celebrated away from wild parties. What's behind "New Year's Eve in a monastery"? And why does this idea attract so many people? The nun Sabine Grangl explains.
Silence and prayers instead of firecrackers and partying. This concept is offered by several Styrian religious communities - and it strikes a chord with the times. "Being unavailable for once, putting your cell phone away for once, that has a whole new value these days and can bring a whole new depth," explains Sabine Grangl. The 31-year-old is a nun of the Graz School Sisters and is also accompanying the "New Year's Eve in the Monastery" event at Seggau Castle this year.
But what motivates the participants? "It's the longing for something different," explains Grangl. The individual motivations are different - often it is the silence, some don't want to be alone, some are fascinated by monastic life. The opportunity to pause for a moment offers "time for yourself, time for God and time for the community".
For the third time, this extraordinary offer will take place between December 30, 2024 (4 pm) and January 1, 2025 (3 pm). It is specially designed for women aged between 18 and 45. On New Year's Eve, there will be a communal prayer in the chapel, followed by dinner and reflection. "But we also celebrate in the convent," says Grangl - first with a toast together, then outside with a countdown, fire bowl and impressive views of the fireworks. The guests are accommodated in the sisters' apartment and rented rooms.
New Year's Eve among monks
But this is not the only offer in Styria: you can experience a similar New Year's Eve at St. Lambrecht Abbey. Under the guidance of monks, there is a program including church services, spiritual impulses and group discussions for just 85 euros between 28 December and 1 January.
The House of Silence in Heiligenkreuz am Waasen will also be celebrating New Year's Eve from December 27 under the motto "Conclusion and Departure". In the mornings, there are always impulses for the day, followed by extensive time for meditation, walks, individual discussions and shared meals. On December 31, there is a pause in the chapel at midnight before a toast with sparkling wine.
Sister Gangl also found her personal path to faith through New Year's Eve rituals - and later to the Franciscan nuns. "I always felt a longing to retreat to quiet places on New Year's Eve," she says. Even as a teenager, she pursued this fascination. Today, she is head of class at the Schulschwestern secondary school and teaches religion, mathematics and music. On New Year's Eve, she also wants to "press pause" on her hectic everyday life.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.