New Year’s Eve in a monastery: what’s behind the trend

For the third time, this extraordinary offer will take place between December 30, 2024 (4 pm) and January 1, 2025 (3 pm). It is specially designed for women aged between 18 and 45. On New Year's Eve, there will be a communal prayer in the chapel, followed by dinner and reflection. "But we also celebrate in the convent," says Grangl - first with a toast together, then outside with a countdown, fire bowl and impressive views of the fireworks. The guests are accommodated in the sisters' apartment and rented rooms.