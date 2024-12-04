Vorteilswelt
Recipe of the week

Christmas muesli, baking mix and cupcakes

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 15:02

Sweet gifts from the kitchen. This time, the bakery smells of cinnamon, gingerbread spice and chocolate. Sarah has brought Jahn her favorite Christmas recipes. The baking mix in a jar, the crunchy granola and the Christmas tree cupcakes are also perfect for giving away as a sweet "souvenir".

Christmas muesli

Ingredients: 90g walnuts, 250g grainy rolled oats, 50g chopped almonds, 50g chopped hazelnuts, 50g pumpkin seeds, 2 tsp gingerbread spice, 80g liquid honey, 60g coconut oil 
Preparation: Mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl. Place on a baking tray with baking paper and roast at 180°C fan oven for approx. 8-10 mins. Leave to cool and pour into pretty jars. 

Baking mix in a jar

Ingredients: One nice jar, 130g plain flour, 1 pinch of salt, 1/2 tsp baking powder, 60g brown sugar, 60g white sugar, 50g rolled oats, 80g Smarties or chocolate chips 
Preparation: Pour all the ingredients into the jar one after the other. Then just add 1 egg and about 70g butter, knead everything into a dough and bake the cookies.

(Bild: krone.tv)
(Bild: krone.tv)

Christmas tree cupcakes

Ingredients: 12 chocolate cupcakes, 250g mascarpone, 150g cream cheese, powdered sugar to taste, orange juice from 1-2 oranges, sprinkles, green food coloring 
Preparation: For the topping, mix the mascarpone, cream cheese, sugar and orange juice and season to taste. Dye light green with the food coloring and pipe onto the muffins using a star-shaped nozzle (in the shape of a fir tree). Decorate with sprinkles.

(Bild: Pmax)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

