Recipe of the week
Christmas muesli, baking mix and cupcakes
Sweet gifts from the kitchen. This time, the bakery smells of cinnamon, gingerbread spice and chocolate. Sarah has brought Jahn her favorite Christmas recipes. The baking mix in a jar, the crunchy granola and the Christmas tree cupcakes are also perfect for giving away as a sweet "souvenir".
Christmas muesli
Ingredients: 90g walnuts, 250g grainy rolled oats, 50g chopped almonds, 50g chopped hazelnuts, 50g pumpkin seeds, 2 tsp gingerbread spice, 80g liquid honey, 60g coconut oil
Preparation: Mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl. Place on a baking tray with baking paper and roast at 180°C fan oven for approx. 8-10 mins. Leave to cool and pour into pretty jars.
Baking mix in a jar
Ingredients: One nice jar, 130g plain flour, 1 pinch of salt, 1/2 tsp baking powder, 60g brown sugar, 60g white sugar, 50g rolled oats, 80g Smarties or chocolate chips
Preparation: Pour all the ingredients into the jar one after the other. Then just add 1 egg and about 70g butter, knead everything into a dough and bake the cookies.
Christmas tree cupcakes
Ingredients: 12 chocolate cupcakes, 250g mascarpone, 150g cream cheese, powdered sugar to taste, orange juice from 1-2 oranges, sprinkles, green food coloring
Preparation: For the topping, mix the mascarpone, cream cheese, sugar and orange juice and season to taste. Dye light green with the food coloring and pipe onto the muffins using a star-shaped nozzle (in the shape of a fir tree). Decorate with sprinkles.
