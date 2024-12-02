After the FPÖ decision
SPÖ in a state of shock: Anton Lang in hiding
The Styrian Reds are busy licking their wounds after being excluded from the future state government. Surprisingly few of the important functionaries are speaking out. Will party chairman Anton Lang resign?
Yesterday, everyone was actually expecting Anton Lang to resign as Styrian SPÖ leader. After he had achieved the worst election result in history and was ultimately responsible for the Reds having to go into opposition in Styria for the first time ever, the Upper Styrian actually had no other choice in the opinion of many Red party functionaries. But that was not the case. As on Sunday, Lang went into hiding and did not even speak.
The 65-year-old was clearly not the only one licking his wounds. The rest of the party was also tight-lipped: "We will now analyze the election results in detail and then discuss how to approach our new role and possibly reposition ourselves for it," was the message from party headquarters yesterday. A not insignificant addition: "Under the responsibility of Toni Lang."
Who, if not Anton Lang?
As one of the few leading Reds, Hannes Schwarz found his voice yesterday: "It is now up to us to continue to stand up for social justice and to solve the real problems in Styria." As a strong opposition, the government will be monitored and constructive alternatives offered.
So is the 47-year-old the new strong man in Styrian social democracy? The native of Leoben would probably not be able to rally too many comrades behind him if Lang were to announce his resignation after all. Although Schwarz is regarded as a competent politician, very few see him as a charismatic and sometimes vociferous opposition leader.
They are more likely to trust "old acquaintances" such as former minister Jörg Leichtfried or the usually eloquent and much younger Max Lercher. The latter has the problem that a number of candidates ranked ahead of him would have to give up their mandate in order for him to enter parliament - although a seat in parliament is not a prerequisite for becoming party leader.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.