Free dentistry for people with disabilities

Dental care improved

Under the direction of senior physician Susann Pinder and patron Ines Leppich, 20 patients with disabilities received free oral hygiene and dental check-ups. "The 'Special Teeth Days' show how important it is to cater to the individual needs of patients. There is often not enough time for this in a regular practice. On these special days, we can take this time, which not only benefits the patients, but also offers the students valuable practical experience," explains Ines Leppich.