From revenge project to smash hit

First place in the bestseller list

The PlayStation 2, which was launched in 2000, topped the success of the first generation in a historic dimension: with almost 159 million units, it is still the best-selling console of all time - ahead of Nintendo's handheld DS (154 million), the Nintendo Switch (143 million) and the PlayStation 4 with 117 million units sold. The PlayStation 2 introduced the DVD drive, which also made it attractive as a home theater device. Games such as "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" (2001) and "Sing Star" from 2004 and "God of War" from 2005 also contributed to its success.