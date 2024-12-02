Prince Harry wants to exploit terror plans against Swift

Police protection canceled after "Megxit"

Background: After the 40-year-old son of King Charles III resigned from his royal duties with his wife Meghan in 2020 and emigrated to the USA, it was decided that he and his family were no longer entitled to the same security measures as active members of the royal family. This means that the Sussexes are not automatically entitled to police protection. His offer to pay for this himself was also rejected. With good reason: the police should not be for sale to anyone.