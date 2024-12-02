Police protection dispute
Prince Harry wants to exploit terror plans against Swift
Prince Harry apparently wants to use the shock of the summer to his own advantage: Shortly after the terrible murders of girls in Southport at a Taylor Swift event, a young Islamist was arrested in Austria for planning a terrorist attack on a concert by US superstar Taylor Swift.
The singer was therefore given police protection in the UK for her concerts at Wembley Stadium and was taken to the stadium by an escort. Prince Harry's lawyers now apparently want to take advantage of this to overturn a court decision regarding the prince's safety.
Police protection canceled after "Megxit"
Background: After the 40-year-old son of King Charles III resigned from his royal duties with his wife Meghan in 2020 and emigrated to the USA, it was decided that he and his family were no longer entitled to the same security measures as active members of the royal family. This means that the Sussexes are not automatically entitled to police protection. His offer to pay for this himself was also rejected. With good reason: the police should not be for sale to anyone.
However, Prince Harry believes that he and his family should continue to be entitled to police protection, as he was targeted by terrorists during his deployment in Afghanistan. The appeal is due to be heard in spring 2025.
A source told People magazine that the prince wanted to "ensure his own and his family's safety while in the UK so that his children can get to know his homeland" and work for his charities without fear.
"Significant inconsistencies"
"The government's decision to provide armed police escorts to Taylor Swift when she performs at Wembley Stadium in August 2024 highlights significant inconsistencies in the way the UK authorities make decisions on protection and raises questions about the transparency and consistency of the process," the argument reads.
According to the reports, Harry is not getting any help in the matter from his father, King Charles, who does not want to or cannot interfere in this government decision.
It is already clear that Prince Harry will not be spending the Christmas holidays in his old home, although he has received an invitation from his uncle Charles, the Earl of Spencer, to celebrate with Meghan and the children Archie and Lilibet at Althorp, where his mother Diana's grave is.
