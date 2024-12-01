Herzog with a great time in Valencia despite the flu

Is the ÖLV giving away a place at the World Championships?

In any case, it is already quite conceivable that Peter Herzog will be able to achieve a place in the top 100 at the end of the qualification period for the World Championships in Tokyo, as required by the world federation. From the point of view of World Athletics, this would secure his place at the title fights in Japan, but the Austrian Athletics Federation has incomprehensibly demanded an even higher qualifying time (2:10 hours) for the marathon in order to participate in the World Championships. It is so difficult to qualify for the World Championships these days anyway! But in one discipline, the marathon, the ÖLV itself is setting the bar even higher for the athletes. This decision should be reconsidered. Herzog: "Of course I want to run at the World Championships!"