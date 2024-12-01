Eleven contracts end!
Austria boss reveals: This is what Pacult’s future looks like!
Many contracts are coming to an end: Austria Klagenfurt could lose an entire squad, including many regulars. Head of sport Günther Gorenzel explains the procedure. Partner Zeljko Karajica reveals the future of head coach Peter Pacult to the "Krone".Against WSG Tirol today, 1 December, the aim is to end the goal deficit and stabilize the patchy defence. A 17-year-old is involved for the first time - and "Zweier" captain Cvetko is increasingly mutating into an all-rounder.
Advent, Advent, a little light is burning. Just in time for today, December 1st, Austrias Klagenfurt's partner Zeljko Karajica opens the first little door. . .
. . .what's inside this Advent door? The contract extension with head coach Peter Pacult! At least in verbal form. "I spoke to Peter this week, put my hand on it - the deal is done for us. He's staying here, the rest is just formalities," revealed the "big boss".
After the 0:7 defeat
In order to start the Christmas season on a contemplative note, the Klagenfurt lads should see the light this Sunday at the Wörthersee Stadium. The 0:7 defeat away at Sturm Graz must be forgotten - WSG Tirol will be an opponent on an equal footing.
Most deficient defense
But the current poor form in the last six games is frightening: Klagenfurt scored just four goals. They also conceded 17 goals! Of all the Bundesliga clubs - as of the current 15th round - they therefore have the most holes in their defense: 27 goals conceded!
17-year-old makes his first appearance
Due to the defensive personnel worries, coach Peter Pacult is again thinking of a back four, which will be formed on the inside with Thorsten Mahrer and Jannik Robatsch - youngster Matteo Kitz (17) will most certainly be on the bench for the first time in the Bundesliga.
"Made too many mistakes"
Head of sport Günther Gorenzel naturally expects a clear improvement in performance from his squad: "We made too many mistakes against Sturm, both collectively and individually. Now we have to find our way back to our usual stability!"
These eleven contracts expire
Gorenzel is now entering into initial talks regarding contracts. Especially as the contracts of an entire squad expire in the summer. Some of the players who form the core of the team: Thorsten Mahrer, Chris Cvetko, "Wuschi" Wernitznig, Kosmas Gkezos, Simon Straudi as well as Solomon Bonnah, Marco Knaller and Iba May. The loan contracts of Ben Bobzien, Dikeni Salifou and Philipp Wydra are also set to expire.
Gorenzel's plan
"The plan is to sit down with everyone before the winter break and clarify our positions," said sporting director Gorenzel.
Seven different positions!
One of the "outgoing" leading players is Christopher Cvetko. The Sturm match was a special one for him. Especially as he has now finally mutated into Austria's absolute all-rounder. In his Austria career, the 27-year-old has now played in seven different positions: As a defensive, central, attacking and left midfielder, as a left-back, as a central defender - and just recently against Sturm he defended on the right in the back three. "That was unusual as a left-footer - but it worked. You just have to recognize situations earlier," says Cvetko, who already had to be flexible during his England days at Bolton. "I played everything on the left and in the center - so I can adapt well to that now. But of course I feel most comfortable in midfield."
The "bad boy"
The leading player - who is the purple "bad boy" with six yellow cards so far - also feels comfortable in Klagenfurt. "Now we want to prove ourselves again against WSG Tirol and show that we can do better than last time!" says "Zweier" captain Cvetko.
