Austria boss reveals: This is what Pacult’s future looks like!

Seven different positions!

One of the "outgoing" leading players is Christopher Cvetko. The Sturm match was a special one for him. Especially as he has now finally mutated into Austria's absolute all-rounder. In his Austria career, the 27-year-old has now played in seven different positions: As a defensive, central, attacking and left midfielder, as a left-back, as a central defender - and just recently against Sturm he defended on the right in the back three. "That was unusual as a left-footer - but it worked. You just have to recognize situations earlier," says Cvetko, who already had to be flexible during his England days at Bolton. "I played everything on the left and in the center - so I can adapt well to that now. But of course I feel most comfortable in midfield."