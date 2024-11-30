Queuing up for a piece of Dubai chocolate

Popsinger Simone understands the hype

Pop singer Simone also had to realize this when she went in search of the ever out-of-stock luxury item at home in Murau. "I've experienced the hype first-hand and empathize with the people queuing up for Dubai chocolate. Despite good connections, I didn't manage to get hold of any Dubai chocolate in Styria". In the end, a good friend of the pop singer took pity on him and gave him an original piece from Dubai as a gift. "I only taste a small piece of it, because my Charly (Brunner) has the real sweet tooth in the house. He would be offended if he didn't get this "piece of gold" from me". The hit couple crunches when it comes to the exotic chocolate hit. "Personally, I have a lot of fun with the home-baked Christmas cookies from Eastern Styria," smiles Simone, putting the minds of all those hoping for Dubai chocolate behind every door in the Advent calendar at ease.