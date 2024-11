“The hall” is ready: electricity supplied by the sun

Harnessing the power of the sun

Local councillor and former professional footballer Michael Flajs was actively involved: "We are talking about an inter-municipal sports facility that is a beacon for the entire region." Among other things, the electricity is generated by a PV system. 256 panels were installed on the roof of the ice rink. This supplies 140,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year. Flajs: "We use the power of the sun.