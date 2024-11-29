Final breakthrough of the Semmering Base Tunnel

"On this historic day, I would like to congratulate everyone involved in the construction, especially the miners. After ten years of tunnel driving, the last meter has been completed and an important milestone has been reached," said a delighted ÖBB CEO Anreas Matthä. However, it will still be a while before the first trains can travel through the tunnel. Commissioning is not planned until 2030. It will then take less than two hours by train from Vienna to Graz.