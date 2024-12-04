Intensive care: feel good in your own skin

Care for scars too

Autumn offers particular advantages for intensive scar care: The sun is less strong, which reduces the risk of hyperpigmentation, and the skin can regenerate better due to cooler temperatures. Scar tissue is often drier than the surrounding skin. It is therefore best to use creams with special ingredients. Gentle massages with circular movements can stimulate blood circulation and soften the tissue. With regular care, even older scars can be visibly improved.