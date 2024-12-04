Now more is needed!
Intensive care: feel good in your own skin
Prepare your skin and hair for the cold season! Especially now, the outer skin needs intensive care, because nature changes during these weeks - as does the entire body. Falling temperatures, dry heating air and less sunlight challenge our usual skincare routines.
The body needs intensive care to get through the cooler days looking radiant and healthy. Scars, which are often more visible in summer, also need special attention right now in order to start the winter well cared for.
Rich creams
While light, water-based creams are often sufficient in the transitional period, our skin needs richer care in late fall. Choose products with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerine or natural oils (e.g. argan or jojoba oil) that lock moisture into the skin.
Add weekly moisturizing masks to your routine now, when it gets dark early outside, to prevent dryness. This makes for a cozy skincare routine, but is especially useful now. Only wash your face and hands with lukewarm water. Hot water removes additional moisture from the skin.
Care for scars too
Autumn offers particular advantages for intensive scar care: The sun is less strong, which reduces the risk of hyperpigmentation, and the skin can regenerate better due to cooler temperatures. Scar tissue is often drier than the surrounding skin. It is therefore best to use creams with special ingredients. Gentle massages with circular movements can stimulate blood circulation and soften the tissue. With regular care, even older scars can be visibly improved.
Cold air outside, dry heating air inside and increased hair loss due to the seasonal change can make the "mane" look dull, brittle and stressed. Natural, increased hair loss often occurs in the fall. This is often due to the growth cycle.
This is why the "head" also needs special care. How about a hair treatment or mask?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
