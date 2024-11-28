Bartosch is the new favorite for the presidency

An election of Geisler, who had already declared himself the favorite for the office in the Tyrolean media landscape in recent days, would be rather counterproductive: The former criminal judge had voted against the structural reform last October and had also spoken out against the ÖFB campus in Vienna-Aspern, which is now under construction, in the past, with his opinion clearly belonging to the minority in each case. Geisler also repeatedly caused a stir by criticizing the ÖFB and its president.