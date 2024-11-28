Breaches of contract
Festival head of drama Dawydowa has to go
The head of drama at the Salzburg Festival, Marina Davydova, has to leave after just one year. This was announced by the cultural institution today. The reason: breaches of contractual obligations on the part of the Russian-born actress.
Marina Davydova's engagement at the Salzburg Festival ends with a two-line e-mail to the public. Just a few days before the announcement of the program for 2025, the head of drama has to resign after just one season at the Salzach.
"As a result of breaches of contractual duties, in particular Marina Dawydowa's work at a Berlin theater festival, which was neither reported nor approved, the Salzburg Festival has terminated the employment relationship with Marina Dawydowa with immediate effect," the Festival announced.
Board of Directors regrets development
The decision of the Board of Directors, consisting of President Kristina Hammer, Artistic Director Markus Hinterhäuser and Commercial Director Lukas Crepaz, was presented to and approved by the Board of Trustees. The Salzburg Festival Board of Directors deeply regrets this development.
In November 2022, it was announced that the author, director and artistic director (Vienna Festival, among others) was moving to Salzburg. The Russian-born artist's contract began on October 1, 2023 and was actually due to run until September 30, 2026.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.