Search for new ÖFB interim president difficult

Each of the quartet would probably find it difficult to secure the necessary majority of seven votes. It also remains to be seen how motivated Geisler, Götschhofer and Thonhauser are to stand for this position. Gartner already acted as interim ÖFB boss in spring 2023, but is likely to have maneuvered himself offside with his interview about alleged boycott threats from the team players. Therefore, a solution with a president who is not one of the four vice presidents does not appear to be completely out of the question.