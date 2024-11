Drugged driver crashes into a hydrant

Fire department had to be called out

The 21-year-old and his younger friend suffered minor injuries. The accident resulted in damage and considerable material damage to the car and the hydrant. The Spittal/Drau fire department had to deploy 12 people: "The Spittal an der Drau fire department carried out safety and clean-up work and assisted the towing service in loading the totally damaged vehicle," said the fire department. The driver has now lost his license and the seized narcotics have been confiscated - further investigations will follow.