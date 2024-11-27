Vorteilswelt
Court of Audit criticism

Upper Austria is too lax with money for Landhaus use

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 13:46

The fact that associations can stay in the Landhaus in Linz without paying rent has led to criticism from the State Court of Audit. The auditing body also lacks a utilization strategy for the entire Landhaus district as well as a plan for the upcoming renovation of various properties outside the Landhaus. 

The Upper Austrian Court of Audit (LRH) criticizes the rent-free provision of a total of 560 square metres of office space in the Linz Landhaus to clubs and associations. An appropriate fee should be charged for this, according to the recommendation. LRH Director Rudolf Hoscher advises that "it is essential to ensure the transparent presentation of the funding value". He also recommends that a utilization strategy and a plan for necessary renovations be drawn up for the Landhausviertel.

No written utilization strategy
The center of the "Landhausviertel" is the Landhaus, as well as official buildings owned by Landes-Immobilien GmbH and rented externally. The LRH lacks a written utilization strategy for these buildings. Although several refurbishments are pending, there is no medium-term refurbishment plan, which would, however, significantly improve planning.

Since 2014, the state has incurred EUR 21.5 million in construction and maintenance costs, which will continue to rise. "For the Landhaus alone, there is a refurbishment requirement of around 18 million euros," Hoscher calculated.

Zitat Icon

In order to reduce rental costs, the state should look into accommodating external offices in its own official buildings.

Rudolf Hoscher, Direktor des oö. Landesrechnungshofs

Does Achleitner have to move?
Currently, one member of the provincial government - Provincial Councillor Markus Achleitner (ÖVP) - is housed externally. "In order to reduce rental costs, the state should look into accommodating the external offices in its own official buildings," recommends Hoscher. "With the upcoming relocation of the police station, another member of the government can move into the Landhaus office building in the future and a 'House of Culture' can be created in the vacated building at Promenade 37," explained the LRH director.

Hoscher's proposal to demand money from the rented associations was immediately rejected by Margit Angerlehner, head of the ÖVP party: "They not only symbolize home, but also voluntary work and cohesion. We therefore see rent-free accommodation as a conscious appreciation of culture." We would like to thank the State Court of Audit for its suggestions for improvement. As far as the recommendations regarding a renovation plan are concerned, these will be "gratefully taken on board for the development of a strategy".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
