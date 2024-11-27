Mistaken for wolves: Gamekeeper shoots 3 lynxes

Are new lynx coming?

The Eurasian lynx is protected under federal law in Switzerland and is considered a species of very high national priority. At least seven lynx births were confirmed in the canton of Graubünden in the summer of 2024, but individual losses - such as those caused by the current incident - could affect the structure of the population, according to the Graubünden Office for Hunting and Fishing. The canton is therefore now examining with the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) whether the damage caused to the population should be compensated for by a one-off introduction of a comparable number of lynx from another area.