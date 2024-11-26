ÖSV star about to return
Schwarz-Hammer: Has ORF revealed comeback date?
Good news for local ski fans: Marco Schwarz is apparently about to return to the Ski World Cup. Has the ORF now even revealed the ÖSV star's comeback date?
The Carinthian returned to skiing at the end of October after a 300-day break due to two serious injuries (cruciate ligament rupture, slipped disc). The next step was the first sessions on the poles.
And the eagerly awaited comeback in the Ski World Cup could happen before Christmas. One indication of this is that ORF will be broadcasting part two of "ComeBLACK", the documentary about Schwarz's comeback, on December 21. The giant slalom in Alta Badia will take place the following day - possibly with Schwarz in an ÖSV racing suit.
"Not a dream come true"
Following his return to pole training, Schwarz has been toying with the idea of a comeback before the end of the year. "Of course it would be a great goal to return to the World Cup this calendar year," he said on ServusTV
At the same time, however, he noted: "It's not a pipe dream. It's been a very tough road so far and there's still a lot to come before I'm ready for the World Cup again." In a few weeks' time, the suffering could soon be over ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.