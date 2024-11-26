Vorteilswelt
ÖSV star about to return

Schwarz-Hammer: Has ORF revealed comeback date?

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 13:51

Good news for local ski fans: Marco Schwarz is apparently about to return to the Ski World Cup. Has the ORF now even revealed the ÖSV star's comeback date?

The Carinthian returned to skiing at the end of October after a 300-day break due to two serious injuries (cruciate ligament rupture, slipped disc). The next step was the first sessions on the poles.

And the eagerly awaited comeback in the Ski World Cup could happen before Christmas. One indication of this is that ORF will be broadcasting part two of "ComeBLACK", the documentary about Schwarz's comeback, on December 21. The giant slalom in Alta Badia will take place the following day - possibly with Schwarz in an ÖSV racing suit.

"Not a dream come true"
 Following his return to pole training, Schwarz has been toying with the idea of a comeback before the end of the year. "Of course it would be a great goal to return to the World Cup this calendar year," he said on ServusTV

At the same time, however, he noted: "It's not a pipe dream. It's been a very tough road so far and there's still a lot to come before I'm ready for the World Cup again." In a few weeks' time, the suffering could soon be over ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
