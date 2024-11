Rottenmann: ÖVP local leader celebrates blue success

On the Monday morning after the regional elections, it is below zero in Rottenmann. There is snow on the streets and the Christmas tree is being put up in front of the town hall. It is a blue awakening for the municipality: with 63.2 percent, the FPÖ performed best here - it received 35.4 percentage points more than in 2019. Liezen as a whole is the Styrian leader among the districts with 42.5 percent for the blue party.