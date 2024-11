More than 12,000 fans at thriller spectacle

Fitzek was close to the audience, as he chatted with people and even let them vote on texts again and again. The focus was on his new book "Kalendermädchen", from which he read vividly, inspiring the listeners' imagination. But that wasn't all: the a cappella group Naturally 7 accompanied the whole thing with sounds, the color of the light matched the mood of the text and there were videos on top. The next stops on the "biggest thriller tour in the world" are all in Germany - Cologne, Hanover, Berlin