Drexler after meeting:
“I lost and I bear the responsibility”
One day after the historic election defeat, the provincial party executive of the Styrian ÖVP expressed its confidence in its leader Christopher Drexler. He is to lead the coalition talks with the FPÖ. In contrast to Sunday, the state governor admitted: "I have lost and bear the responsibility."
High noon in the ÖVP club on the second floor of the Landhaus: after the historic election defeat on Sunday, the Styrian blacks were licking their wounds, with the extended provincial party executive meeting from 1 pm. The main topic of discussion was the future of Christopher Drexler.
The (still) provincial governor asked for a vote of confidence. "I assume that he will be given the vote of confidence," said state councillor Werner Amon in advance. Similar words were spoken by colleague Simone Schmiedtbauer: "We are still shaken by the result, but the state party leader is not up for debate."
"I bear the responsibility"
Drexler then appeared before the press at 2.45 p.m. and made a statement: "We have suffered heavy losses. I was the top candidate, so I lost this election and I bear the responsibility." Unlike Anton Lang (SPÖ), Drexler did not put it that clearly on election night, instead describing himself as a "pawn of the republic". But the ÖVP politician also said on Monday: "The federal political influence was greater than it has been for a long time."
Drexler continued: "We have deep respect for the voters' decision and accept the heavy losses with humility." The governor was given a unanimous vote of confidence so that he can conduct negotiations on behalf of the People's Party. "The ball is now in Mario Kunasek's court." It will be exciting because the SPÖ is also flirting with a coalition with the FPÖ.
He left open whether he will also be available as deputy governor or whether he will resign after the negotiations. "Now it's time to hold talks, I don't want to anticipate any results. But once again, the ball is now in the FPÖ's court."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
