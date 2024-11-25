“I lost and I bear the responsibility”

"I bear the responsibility"

Drexler then appeared before the press at 2.45 p.m. and made a statement: "We have suffered heavy losses. I was the top candidate, so I lost this election and I bear the responsibility." Unlike Anton Lang (SPÖ), Drexler did not put it that clearly on election night, instead describing himself as a "pawn of the republic". But the ÖVP politician also said on Monday: "The federal political influence was greater than it has been for a long time."