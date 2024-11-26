“Vegans all have deficiency symptoms”

Is a vegan diet even healthy?

Dr. Keller answers: "As a nutritionist, there is no clear answer to this question. A purely plant-based diet can be very beneficial to health if it is wholesome and varied. In particular, a sufficient supply of critical nutrients such as vitamin B12, calcium, iron, zinc or long-chain omega-3 fatty acids must be ensured in order to avoid any damage to health. Some of these nutrients do not occur in plants, or occur in smaller quantities or with lower bioavailability. Nevertheless, the intake can be ensured by a well-planned and skillful food selection as well as sensible and necessary nutritional supplements.