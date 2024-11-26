Plant-based diet in vogue
“Vegans all have deficiency symptoms”
Is going vegan unhealthy? One of many prejudices that "Vegan-Doc" Dr. Markus Kolm and Dr. Ronny Tekal can dispel. They also provide good arguments in favor of a plant-based diet: Eating a vegan diet is not that complicated.
Veganism describes a diet based purely on plant-based foods and is classified as an alternative form of nutrition. It means choosing products that are kind to living beings. Many vegans therefore not only reject food of animal origin, but also avoid products such as leather, fur or down. Around one percent of Austrians are vegans.
This view is now also frequently discussed among the general population and is finding more and more supporters, even though most people who eat meat-free are vegetarians (already more than eight percent of Austrians). But is a vegan lifestyle even possible? Are there any health concerns? Can you shop in the supermarket like everyone else?
Dr. Markus Kolm, general practitioner and emergency doctor in Vienna, has dealt with these questions scientifically, medically and personally and has found his fulfillment in the vegan lifestyle. Together with Dr. Ronny Tekal, general practitioner, medical cabaret artist (successful in a duo with Norbert Peter as Peter&Tekal) and radio producer at Ö1, they explore all the relevant content on the subject in the book "Der Vegan-Doc" (Kneipp-Verlag, ISBN: 978-3-7088-0854-3).
Is it difficult to go vegan?
Markus Kolm answers Ronny Tekal's question as follows: "Every change takes effort. Changing the diet you have learned and become accustomed to means a certain amount of effort at the beginning. However, once you have decided to stop consuming animal products and start looking at your everyday life through this filter, there are numerous opportunities. Over time, you'll get to know the products in the supermarket and know where to reach for them."
- Hülsenfrüchte: Linsen, Bohnen, Erbsen und Kichererbsen sind reich an Ballaststoffen und B-Vitamine; Linsen und Kichererbsen sind Eisen- und Zink-Lieferanten.
- Soja: Enthält alles essenziellen Aminosäuren. Ausgangsbasis für Tofu oder Tempeh.
- Getreide: Vollkorngetreide enthält Mineral- und Ballaststoffe. Achtung: hemmt die Aufnahme von Eisen und Zink.
- Nüsse, Kerne und Samen: Neben Eiweiß hoher Gehalt an Nähr-, Ballaststoffen und ungesättigte Fettsäuren. Besonders proteinreich sind Erdnuss-, Kürbis- und Sonnenblumenkerne.
German expert Dr. Markus Keller, who has been involved in researching and scientifically evaluating plant-based diets for around 25 years (self-defined as the "world's first professor of vegan nutrition"), defines it as follows in the foreword to the book: "Vegan nutrition is anything but just giving up animal products. Rather, it is about eating more consciously and taking a closer look at the food you eat. Avoiding animal-based foods makes a significant contribution to reducing our ecological footprint, be it in terms of land use, water consumption or greenhouse gases. That alone is a good reason for many people to opt for a plant-based diet."
And why do alternative products have to look and taste like a schnitzel or sausage?
"I am also influenced by nutritional, cultural and social factors. Without a good portion of spices, many meat products would hardly find a buyer. I like the things that are known in this country as 'home cooking'. Just because I want to do without animal products for ethical reasons doesn't mean I have to do without the taste," explains Kolm.
"V-Label"
The "V-Label" (Vegi-Label) seal is an internationally protected trademark and identifies vegetarian (with the lettering Vegetarian) and vegan (with the lettering Vegan) foods. It can also sometimes be found at the entrance to restaurants or on the menu.
Is a vegan diet even healthy?
Dr. Keller answers: "As a nutritionist, there is no clear answer to this question. A purely plant-based diet can be very beneficial to health if it is wholesome and varied. In particular, a sufficient supply of critical nutrients such as vitamin B12, calcium, iron, zinc or long-chain omega-3 fatty acids must be ensured in order to avoid any damage to health. Some of these nutrients do not occur in plants, or occur in smaller quantities or with lower bioavailability. Nevertheless, the intake can be ensured by a well-planned and skillful food selection as well as sensible and necessary nutritional supplements.
In addition, the status of particularly relevant nutrients can be checked regularly by blood tests. Such checks can help to identify potential deficiencies at an early stage and correct them in a targeted manner." This is because vegans can also eat very unhealthily and without quality standards, keyword "pudding vegans" (ready meals, desserts, soft drinks). On the other hand, international studies show that a plant-based diet has a positive effect on high blood pressure, cholesterol levels, joints, weight and well-being.
Veganism doesn't have to be expensive
How to do it right? It starts with the shopping. Incidentally, the preconception that a vegan lifestyle is only for high earners is not true - on the contrary. In a study conducted in 2022 by the non-profit Research Institute for Plant-Based Nutrition (IFPE), which analyzed the cost of meat-free versions of 20 favorite German dishes, the plant-based variants turned out to be 30 percent cheaper with the same nutritional quality.
Evidenzbasiert, ohne moralische Wertung, auf dem neuesten wissenschaftlichen Stand und ohne erhobenen Zeigefinger: So wünschen wir uns eine Diskussion über veganen Lebensstil!
Erschienen im KNEIPP-Verlag, ISBN: 978-3-7088-0854-3
It is no longer necessary to go to special stores. There are also plenty of products in the supermarket that are suitable for vegans. The easiest place to find them is in the fruit and vegetable section. Choose seasonal, regional and organic products.
This belongs on the shopping list:
- Oat flakes (source of protein, iron, zinc; contain plenty of fiber)
- Millet (rich in protein, source of minerals, vitamins B1, B2, B6)
- Tofu (source of protein, source of calcium if produced with calcium sulphate), iron
- Beans, incl. soybeans (source of protein, rich in iron and zinc, valuable source of choline)
- Sweet potatoes (beta-carotene as a vitamin A precursor)
- Carrots (beta-carotene, better absorbed when cooked and pureed with a little fat)
- Nuts, unroasted and unsalted
- (Ground) linseed, sesame seeds, pumpkin and sunflower seeds
- Legumes
For bread and cereal products, prefer those with a high proportion of rye, spelt or whole wheat instead of white flour. Plant drinks based on soy and peas improve your protein intake. Prefer margarine based on linseed or rapeseed oil to margarine with coconut or sunflower oil. Avoid palm oil for ecological and health reasons.
Tip from the "Vegan Doc"
Use special soy protein-based infant formula (pre-milk) to prepare milk-cereal porridge. It is specially tailored to the needs of infants. Do not use commercially available soy or plant milk from the supermarket!
Can children be fed a vegan diet?
Dr. Kolm confirms that it is perfectly possible to grow up healthily on a plant-based diet. However, there are important things to consider, first and foremost that children get enough calories for their development. To achieve this, their diet should contain a higher proportion of pulses and cereals than vegetables and fruit. It is important to ensure that children get enough protein. Good sources are cereals, pulses, nuts and nut butters.
The combination of different protein sources increases the protein quality and ensures that all protein building blocks (amino acids) can be absorbed. Parents need to have a solid and comprehensive knowledge of nutrients and this information is best backed up by nutrition professionals and regular medical check-ups of their children. Blood tests are recommended from 6-12 months (vitamin B12 or its active form holotranscobalamin, iron levels ferritin and transferrin saturation) and from the first year of life additionally zinc, selenium, the excretion of iodine in relation to creatinine in the urine, fatty acid profile (omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D levels).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.