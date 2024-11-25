Sick father as guest
Black Wings celebrate a very special victory
Ice hockey Linz celebrated its sixth success in a row with a 6:4 win against Villach in the ICE Hockey League. But the triumph also had an emotional side, as the father of center Graham Knott, who fell seriously ill last year, took a seat in the stands.
"Ohhhh how nice it is, we haven't seen anything like this for a long time," the 3656 Black Wings fans cheered exuberantly at 7.39 pm on Sunday. With the 6:4 win against Villach, Philipp Lukas' team extended a somewhat eerie and above all unusual streak.
The last time there had been more than five wins in a row in the basic round of the ICE Hockey League was in 2018, when Brian Lebler and Co. under the direction of Troy Ward also left the ice as winners six times between November 23 and December 7.
Heartbreaking letter
But even more emotional: a very special guest took a seat in the stands. The father of center Graham Knott had traveled from Canada to cheer on his son on the ice. The fact that Stewart Knott had fallen seriously ill last year and his 27-year-old son had even asked for permission to fly home for Christmas made the whole thing even more special. In May, Graham's parents sent a heartbreaking letter to the club's management and staff, as well as extending the contract of the top performer.
Only goal was missing
In the meantime, Knott senior is feeling better again - and yesterday he happily announced the starting six in the dressing room. But what was missing to make it a perfect "tearjerker": a goal from his son! At least he played an important part in the Black Wings' 6:4 triumph with two assists.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
