Black Wings celebrate a very special victory

Heartbreaking letter

But even more emotional: a very special guest took a seat in the stands. The father of center Graham Knott had traveled from Canada to cheer on his son on the ice. The fact that Stewart Knott had fallen seriously ill last year and his 27-year-old son had even asked for permission to fly home for Christmas made the whole thing even more special. In May, Graham's parents sent a heartbreaking letter to the club's management and staff, as well as extending the contract of the top performer.