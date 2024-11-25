Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sick father as guest

Black Wings celebrate a very special victory

Nachrichten
25.11.2024 13:00

Ice hockey Linz celebrated its sixth success in a row with a 6:4 win against Villach in the ICE Hockey League. But the triumph also had an emotional side, as the father of center Graham Knott, who fell seriously ill last year, took a seat in the stands.

0 Kommentare

"Ohhhh how nice it is, we haven't seen anything like this for a long time," the 3656 Black Wings fans cheered exuberantly at 7.39 pm on Sunday. With the 6:4 win against Villach, Philipp Lukas' team extended a somewhat eerie and above all unusual streak.

The last time there had been more than five wins in a row in the basic round of the ICE Hockey League was in 2018, when Brian Lebler and Co. under the direction of Troy Ward also left the ice as winners six times between November 23 and December 7.

The Black Wings won 6:4 against VSV. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
The Black Wings won 6:4 against VSV.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Heartbreaking letter
But even more emotional: a very special guest took a seat in the stands. The father of center Graham Knott had traveled from Canada to cheer on his son on the ice. The fact that Stewart Knott had fallen seriously ill last year and his 27-year-old son had even asked for permission to fly home for Christmas made the whole thing even more special. In May, Graham's parents sent a heartbreaking letter to the club's management and staff, as well as extending the contract of the top performer.

Graham Knott and his father in the dressing room. (Bild: BWL/Stummer)
Graham Knott and his father in the dressing room.
(Bild: BWL/Stummer)

Only goal was missing
In the meantime, Knott senior is feeling better again - and yesterday he happily announced the starting six in the dressing room. But what was missing to make it a perfect "tearjerker": a goal from his son! At least he played an important part in the Black Wings' 6:4 triumph with two assists.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniel Lemberger
Daniel Lemberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf