The press reviews:
“Verstappen scores top marks with cannabis and beer”
Max Verstappen is a four-time world champion! Read here how the international media perceived the Formula 1 spectacle in Las Vegas ...
NETHERLANDS
"AD ":
"When Max Verstappen looked to his left with 13 laps to go, he saw that images of dancing Formula 1 fans were being projected on The Sphere. At that moment, he could see himself among them. Although the Ferrari drivers were still hot on his heels at this point, the gap to Lando Norris was huge. Verstappen had the spoils, so to speak. He would become world champion for the fourth time in a row."
"De Volkskrant:
"The Dutchman drove a restrained race by his standards and finished fifth. That was enough to secure his fourth world championship title. The 27-year-old Red Bull driver was not trying to win in the gambling city, but above all to secure the title. He had a mission: he had to stay ahead of his only remaining rival Lando Norris."
GREAT BRITAIN
"Daily Mail:
"The Dutchman's title was the hardest fought of his career. And at the age of 27, his name shines as brightly as the attractions of the Strip, where he was to be picked up in a Rolls-Royce Phantom to celebrate in front of the Bellagio amid sparkling fountains. Rightly so, for he is in the pantheon of immortal racing drivers."
"The Guardian:
"Verstappen delivered a strong performance and did exactly what was needed to beat his title rival Lando Norris of McLaren, who finished sixth. The Dutchman now joins an elite group of drivers who are level with Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel in terms of number of world championships. Only Juan Manuel Fangio with five and Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton with seven each have more. Verstappen is only 27 years old and on the form he has shown this season, more titles are certainly within reach."
"The Sun:
"No one can stop him. The 27-year-old has won eight times this season and held on to the top spot after not seeing the chequered flag first in ten consecutive races until his last win in São Paulo, Brazil. Like Michael Schumacher, Juan Manuel Fangio, Alain Prost, Sebastian Vettel and Hamilton, Verstappen is a four-time world champion."
SPAIN
"As:
"The race was as frenetic as a night in Las Vegas, and everyone who had bet on red lost. It was not Ferrari's day and certainly not the coronation Verstappen had dreamed of: a place on the podium."
"Sport:
"In the most fiercely contested world championship since 2021, with seven different winners over the course of the season, Max Verstappen has maintained his dominance and claimed his fourth consecutive world title. An achievement that is all the more valuable when you consider that the Dutchman has had to manage his lead in the championship against Lando Norris and McLaren since the summer, after Red Bull clearly lost the development race against the 'Papaya' cars."
SWITZERLAND
"Blick ":
"Verstappen's fourth strike is no longer quite as dominant as in his last two record-breaking seasons with 15 and 19 race wins respectively. However, eight victories and a fifth place in Las Vegas are enough to decisively distance Lando Norris as the last pursuer."
"Tagesanzeiger ":
"Verstappen simply lets himself be overtaken - and still becomes world champion. The Dutchman first shows a fighting race at the spectacle in the city of gambling. Then he backs off. And becomes Formula 1 champion for the fourth time."
ITALY
"La Gazzetta dello Sport ":
"The Max effect: two out of four titles were won without the best car."
"La Repubblica:
"T-shirts, caps and the champagne were already laid out and ready to celebrate Max. And Verstappen, who is not so prone to extravagance, needed less to play poker: a fifth place was enough for him and, above all, to stay ahead of his only rival, Lando Norris in the McLaren, who finished sixth (with an extra point for the fastest lap) and become world champion for the fourth time in a row."
GERMANY
"Bild ":
"Verstappen with cannabis and beer to top score. The Dutchman had only one task: GET TO THE FINISH BEFORE NORRIS. He fulfilled it with flying colors, drove a better quali than his rival despite the slight impairment of the city's permanent cannabis scent and also finished ahead of Norris in the race."
"SZ ":
"Already in the circle of legends at 27. Fourth world championship title in a row - and what a title: Max Verstappen didn't drive the best car this season, he tangled with everyone and triumphed anyway."
FRANCE
"Le Parisien ":
"Wisdom and Max Verstappen. This association is not self-evident, because we know the Dutchman as an aggressive driver on the track and an outspoken speaker off the track. But 'Mad Max' has changed. Since winning the title in Las Vegas on Sunday, November 24, he is now a four-time Formula 1 world champion. A crown that is very different from the previous ones."
