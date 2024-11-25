“Verstappen scores top marks with cannabis and beer”

"The Guardian:

"Verstappen delivered a strong performance and did exactly what was needed to beat his title rival Lando Norris of McLaren, who finished sixth. The Dutchman now joins an elite group of drivers who are level with Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel in terms of number of world championships. Only Juan Manuel Fangio with five and Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton with seven each have more. Verstappen is only 27 years old and on the form he has shown this season, more titles are certainly within reach."