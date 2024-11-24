Bad mood decided the election

Statistically speaking, the FPÖ owes its election victory primarily to men (39%) and people aged between 35 and 59 (47%), especially those without a school-leaving certificate. The ÖVP was able to score points with voters over 60 (39%). The Greens, Neos and KPÖ had their best results among women up to 44, with ten and eleven percent respectively. The opinions of FPÖ voters on the question of which parties should be represented in the next government are also particularly interesting: 47% want the ÖVP as a partner, 31% the SPÖ.